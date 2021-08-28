Watch more on iWantTFC

MAYNILA— Arestado ang tatlong babae at tatlong lalaki sa magkakahiwalay na anti-illegal drug operations sa lungsod ng Las Piñas, Parañaque at Quezon City nitong Biyernes.

Aabot sa P6.5 milyon ang halaga ng hinihinalang droga na nakuha sa mga suspek.

Nagkasa ng buy-bust operation ang mga tauhan ng National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) at Parañaque Police sa Fourth Estate Area 7B, Biyernes ng gabi kung saan nahuli agad ang target ng operasyon na isang 29 anyos na construction worker.

Pero bukod sa kanya, naaktuhan din ng mga pulis ang dalawang kasamahan ng suspek na nagda-drug session kaya timbog din ang dalawa.

Nakuha sa tatlo ang anim na plastic na may hinihinalang shabu at may halaga na higit P1.4 milyon. May nakuha ring baril sa isa sa mga suspek.

Sa Las Piñas, dalawang babae edad 18 at 19 ang nahuli sa buy-bust operation.

Nagkasa ng operasyon ang PNP Drug Enforcement Group at Las Piñas Police sa Barangay Manuyo Uno. Nakuha sa mga suspek ang nasa 250 gramo ng hinihinalang shabu na nagkakahalaga ng P1.7 milyon.

Sa Quezon City naman, nagsagawa rin ng buy-bust operation ang Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency at Quezon City Police District sa Barangay Pinyahan.

Huli ang isang 28 anyos na babae at nakuha mula sa kanya ang limang plastic na may hinihinalang shabu. May bigat na 500 grams at halaga na P3.4 milyon ang nakumpiskang droga mula sa kaniya.

- TeleRadyo 28 Agosto 2021