Galvez vows more COVID-19 vaccines for provinces

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 28 2021 02:53 AM

The Philippines' vaccine chief vows to allocate more COVID-19 jabs to regions outside Metro Manila. That's as the rest of the country lags behind the first-dose vaccination rate of the capital region. More from Vivienne Gulla. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 27, 2021
