Philippine population census to push through next month amid pandemic

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

The Philippine Statistics Authority is pushing through with the conduct of the 2020 Census of Population and Housing on Sept. 1 after being postponed because of the lockdown.

Enumaterators will wear personal protective equipment when they go house-to-house to conduct the census. Household heads will be asked about the number and names of persons residing in their homes. Other demographic-related questions like gender, age and educational attainment will also be asked.

The surveys can also be done online or via phone interviews.

The PSA plans to release the census results by the second quarter of 2021.

As of the 2015 Census of Population, the number of Filipinos was placed at 100.98 million.

ABS-CBN TeleRadyo, August 28, 2020