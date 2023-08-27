Malakas na ulan naranasan sa Cagayan dahil sa Goring

Watch more on iWantTFC

Nagsimula nang bumuhos ang malakas na ulan sa Cagayan dahil sa bagyong Goring, Linggo ng umaga.

Sa video na kuha ni Arnie Fernandez, makikita ang malakas ang buhos ng ulan sa Ballesteros bandang 7:30 a.m.

Malakas na rin ang alon sa dagat kaya mahigpit nang ipinagbabawal ang paglalayag ng mga sasakyang pandagat.

Ayon kay Ruelie Rapsing, head ng provincial disaster office, kinukunsiderang areas of immediate concern ang Sta. Ana, Gonzaga, Santa Teresita, Buguey, Aparri, Ballesteros, Abulug, Pamplona, Sanchez Mira, Claveria at Calayan na dinaanan rin ng mga nagdaang bagyong Egay at Betty.

Itinaas na sa red alert status ang buong lalawigan kung saan hinihikayat ang mga lokal na pamahalaan na magpatupad ng preemptive evacuation lalo na sa mga bahaing lugar at landslide-prone areas.

Sa abiso ng PAGASA, nasa ilalim ng yellow rainfall warning ang mga lalawigan ng Cagayan at Isabela, kung saan makakaranas ng malalakas na pag-ulan dulot ng bagyong Goring na hinihigit din ang habagat.

Ibayong pag-iingat ang payo ng ahensya sa publiko dahil sa posibilidad ng pagbaha at pagguho ng lupa.