Bahay gumuho sa pagragasa ng ilog sa Narvacan, Ilocos sur

Harris Julio, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 27 2023 11:35 AM

Video mula kay Carsola Bielle

Gumuho ang isang bahay sa Barangay San Pedro sa Narvacan, Ilocos Sur dahil sa malakas ng pagragasa ng ilog nitong Sabado ng hapon. 

Sa video na kuha ng residenteng si Carsola Bielle, makikita na natibag ang lupang kinatitirikan ng bahay kasabay ng pag-ulan na dulot ng bagyong Goring. 

Wala naman naitalang nasaktan o namatay sa insidente dahil abandonado na ang bahay matapos na mapinsala nang manalasa ang bagyong Egay nitong Hulyo.

"Wala na [nakatira]. Noong bagyong egay pa po kasi nasira 'yun, lumala lang po kanina," sabi ni Carsola. 

