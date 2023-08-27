Home  >  News

Lalaking inireklamo sa pambubugbog, huli sa pamamaril ng 3 tanod

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 27 2023 06:22 PM

Patay ang tatlong barangay tanod matapos pagbabarilin ng lalaking inireklamo sa pambubugbog sa Cainta, Rizal. Nagpa-Patrol, Champ De Lunas. TV Patrol, Linggo, 27 Agosto 2023. 

