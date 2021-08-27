Duterte io-audit ang COA, gov't agencies kung mananalong VP

Watch more on iWantTFC

Planong i-audit ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ang lahat ng mga ahensiya ng gobyerno kapag nanalong bise presidente sa halalan sa 2022. Aniya, siya na lang ang gagawa ng trabaho ng Commission on Audit na binanatan niya dahil sa audit report nito sa pondo ng Department of Health at iba pang ahensiya ng gobyerno. Binanatan din niya ang mga mambabatas sa kaliwa't kanang imbestigasyon sa mga isyu ng gobyerno. Nagpa-Patrol, Joyce Balancio. TV Patrol, Biyernes, Agosto 27, 2021

