WATCH: CCTV footage of Jolo town plaza blast

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 27 2020 06:12 PM

WARNING: Graphic content

A closed circuit television camera footage from a nearby establishment showed residents rushing away from the site of the explosion that rocked the town plaza of Jolo Monday.

Two suicide bombers carried out Monday’s attack at the Jolo town plaza, killing 15 people and injuring at least 75 people, authorities said.
