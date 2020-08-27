Home  >  News

Palace says Morales not yet off the hook despite resignation from PhilHealth

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 27 2020 09:42 PM

Malacañang says Ricardo Morales' resignation as head of PhilHealth does not absolve him from liability amid multiple investigations into alleged corruption on the state insurer. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 27, 2020
 
