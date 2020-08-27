Home  >  News

Pagsagot ng PhilHealth sa gastusin ng mga hinihinalang may COVID-19 pinatitigil

Posted at Aug 27 2020 07:00 PM

May itinalaga na ang Malacañang na officer-in-charge ng PhilHealth matapos magbitiw ang mga mataas na opisyal ng ahensiya. Sinabihan naman ng mga mambabatas ang PhilHealth na itigil na ang pagsagot sa mga gastusin ng mga hinihinala pa lamang na kaso ng COVID-19. Nagpa-Patrol, RG Cruz. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 27 Agosto 2020

