Military targeting Abu Sayyaf behind Jolo blasts

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 27 2020 09:51 PM

Philippine authorities are looking into CCTV footage that could have captured the personalities involved in Monday's suicide blasts in Sulu.

Meanwhile, the country's police chief said he maintains full confidence in the province's police force, unless there is sufficient evidence of criminal involvement or administrative lapses leading to the attacks. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 27, 2020
