Here’s how to get leeway for Pag-IBIG house loans

The Pag-IBIG Fund said Thursday it would give leeway for home loan borrowers who might have encountered financial difficulties during the coronavirus pandemic.

Those unable to pay off loans should explain their situation in a letter e-mailed to [email protected], said the agency’s vice president for public relations, Atty. Karin Lei Franco-Garcia.



“Alam po naming maraming nawawalan ng trabaho. May commitment po kami na basta na magsulat sila sa Pag-IBIG Fund, we will consider their circumstances,” she told ABS-CBN’s TeleRadyo.

(We know that many lost their jobs. We have a commitment that as long as they write to the Pag-IBIG Fund, we will consider their circumstances.)

TeleRadyo, Aug. 27, 2020