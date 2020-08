DILG to probe Cavite village officials caught in illicit act during videoconference

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

MANILA - The Department of the Interior and Local Government said Thursday it would investigate a report that 2 village officials in Dasmariñas, Cavite were caught in an illicit act inside the barangay hall during a videoconference meeting.

"Papaimbestigahan sa regional offices kung ano ang possible violations nito dahil this is a conduct unbecoming of a public official," DILG Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(We'll have our regional offices look into the possible violations because this is conduct unbecoming of a public official.)

"This is very unfortunate dahil nga po napanood nung mga ka-barangay 'yung nangyari at the same time nangyari pa sa loob ng barangay hall."

(This is very unfortunate because other village officials saw it and at the same time it happened inside the barangay hall.)

Malaya, citing reports, said the barangay chairman and treasurer were caught on the former's cellphone engaging in the illicit act as the former did not know the device was on.

"Dun pala siya nagzu-zoom, not the laptop, and then nangyari nga 'yung ginawa nila ni barangay treasurer," he said.

(He was attending a Zoom meeting there, not on his laptop, then it happened.)

"Mukhang aksidente yung nangyari."

(This seems like an accident.)