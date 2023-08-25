Home  >  News

Pinoy travelers unaffected by revised immigration guidelines: officials

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 26 2023 12:33 AM

Philippine officials try to assure Filipino travelers that most of them will be unaffected by revised immigration guidelines meant to guard against human trafficking. Mike Navallo reports.—The World Tonight, ANC, Aug. 25, 2023
