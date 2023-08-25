Home  >  News

DND chief explains US aircraft presence in WPS

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 26 2023 01:01 AM

The Philippine defense chief explains the presence of a US navy aircraft in the West Philippine Sea days after Chinese ships tried to block a Philippine resupply mission. The flight was revealed as Philippine and Australian forces held amphibious landing drills in Zambales province. Bianca Dava reports.—The World Tonight, ANC, Aug. 25, 2023
