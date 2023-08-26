Home  >  News

Comelec tiniyak na handa sa COC filing sa Barangay, SK elections

Posted at Aug 26 2023 06:38 PM

Tiniyak ng Commission on Elections ang kahandaan nito para sa nakatakdang paghahain ng Certificate of Candidacy na magsisimula sa Lunes. Nangako naman ang Philippine National Police na mahigpit na babantayan ang mga checkpoint. Nagpa-Patrol, Victoria Tulad. TV Patrol, Sabado, 26 Agosto 2023

