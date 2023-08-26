Home > News Comelec tiniyak na handa sa COC filing sa Barangay, SK elections ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 26 2023 06:38 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Tiniyak ng Commission on Elections ang kahandaan nito para sa nakatakdang paghahain ng Certificate of Candidacy na magsisimula sa Lunes. Nangako naman ang Philippine National Police na mahigpit na babantayan ang mga checkpoint. Nagpa-Patrol, Victoria Tulad. TV Patrol, Sabado, 26 Agosto 2023 Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber PatrolPH, Tagalog News, TV Patrol Read More: BSKE Barangay and SK Elections Certificate of Candidacy Comelec Commission on Elections /sports/08/27/23/fifa-suspend-spanish-football-chief-rubiales-after-hermoso-kiss/sports/08/27/23/usyk-stops-dubois-to-retain-world-heavyweight-titles/news/08/27/23/degamo-family-says-to-field-bet-to-replace-teves/sports/08/27/23/mlbb-rsg-philippines-lets-go-of-h2wo/news/08/27/23/expect-hotly-contested-brgy-polls-in-october-comelec