Home > News Weeks after fatal mistaken identity case, another teenager killed by PNP officer ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 26 2023 12:31 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Another Filipino teenager is killed by a policeman. It happened just three weeks after the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy who was mistaken for a murder suspect. This story from Johnson Manabat.—The World Tonight, ANC, Aug. 25, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber The World Tonight, ANC Read More: PNP mistaken identity teenager policeman fatal shooting police Philippine National Police /sports/08/27/23/fifa-suspend-spanish-football-chief-rubiales-after-hermoso-kiss/sports/08/27/23/usyk-stops-dubois-to-retain-world-heavyweight-titles/news/08/27/23/degamo-family-says-to-field-bet-to-replace-teves/sports/08/27/23/mlbb-rsg-philippines-lets-go-of-h2wo/news/08/27/23/expect-hotly-contested-brgy-polls-in-october-comelec