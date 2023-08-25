Home  >  News

Weeks after fatal mistaken identity case, another teenager killed by PNP officer

Posted at Aug 26 2023 12:31 AM

Another Filipino teenager is killed by a policeman. It happened just three weeks after the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy who was mistaken for a murder suspect. This story from Johnson Manabat.—The World Tonight, ANC, Aug. 25, 2023
