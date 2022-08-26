Home  >  News

Increase in some fundings flagged in 1st nat'l budget deliberation

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 26 2022 11:27 PM

The first day of congressional deliberations for the Philippines' national budget next year is off to a rocky start. The lower House flagged unexplained increases in the funding of some agencies. The Marcos Jr. administration admits it will need to borrow more money to fund the spending plan. Details from RG Cruz.—The World Tonight, ANC, August 26, 2022
