DSWD handa na sa ika-2 bugso ng pamamahagi ng educational aid

Posted at Aug 26 2022 09:24 PM | Updated as of Aug 26 2022 09:25 PM

Handa na ang Department of Social Welfare and Development sa ikalawang bugso ng payout sa educational assistance. Mahigit 200 ang payout center sa buong bansa na inaasahang makakapamahagi ng ayuda sa 40,000 estudyante. Nagpa-Patrol, Jervis Manahan. TV Patrol, Biyernes, 26 Agosto 2022.

