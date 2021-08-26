Watch more on iWantTFC

Video courtesy of PTV

Video of President Rodrigo Duterte's national address that aired on the government television network this week did not include his remark that he would not run for vice president if his daughter would seek to succeed him.

But why was this remark edited out?

"All I got was, number one, all of the Talk to the People are edited heavily," said Duterte's spokesman Harry Roque.

"Secondly, one consideration was, the matter involved discussions involving family members. That was another consideration, that whoever edited it thought that the matter is a family matter and should be left between father and daughter," he said in a press briefing.

Roque said he did not know who was in charge of editing the President's weekly addresses that he had been delivering since last year.

"Kapag tapos ng Talk to the People, alas-11, alas-12, we are just raring to go home. At ako naman, like everyone else, we’re just raring to go to bed," said the official.

(When Talk to the People ends at 11 p.m. or 12 a.m, we're just raring to go home. And I, like everyone else, we’re just raring to go to bed.)

Roque said while he "can find out" who was in charge of the edits, "it’s beyond my scope of functions."

"I belong to a separate department, the Office of the Presidential Spokesperson," he said.

Asked if there might be someone trying to control which of the President's remarks reach the public, Roque said, "I don’t think so."

"I think it was pursuant to Standard Operating Procedure, kasi (because) if you were to broadcast the whole thing, sometimes the meetings can go on for as long as 5 hours; and you can’t broadcast for 5 hours," he added.

But can the government consider airing the address live?

"Again, as you know, I belong to a separate department and the people in charge of broadcasting it belongs to a separate department. So that’s beyond the scope of my functions," Roque replied.

"But I will suggest," he added.