Home  >  News

Pacquiao still undecided about political, boxing future

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 26 2021 09:32 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

The fighting senator from the Philippines is gearing up for his next bout back home.

Manny Pacquiao is recovering from his recent boxing loss in Las Vegas.

While he's not yet talking about a rematch, Pacquiao is setting his eyes on a twenty-round battle, his political future. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 26, 2021
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Manny Pacquiao   boxing   politics   Halalan 2022   2022 elections  