Pacquiao 'nag-iisip' pa kung tatakbo pero may '22-round' na programa

Posted at Aug 26 2021 08:03 PM

Matapos ang ilang araw na pagpapahinga mula sa laban kay Yordenis Ugas, balik-sigla na si Manny Pacquiao. Sinagot naman ni Pacquiao ang ilan sa mga maiinit na tanong tungkol sa kaniyang karera sa loob at labas ng boxing ring, kabilang ang hinggil sa paksiyon sa loob ng partidong PDP-Laban at kung tatakbo ba siya bilang pangulo sa susunod na halalan. Nagpa-Patrol, TJ Manotoc. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 26 Agosto 2021

