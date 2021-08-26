Watch more on iWantTFC

An interior official said on Thursday Health Secretary Francisco Duque III might not be updated on the government's contact-tracing app, which he said had "almost no impact" in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic at a Senate hearing.

Duque on Wednesday said the StaySafe application was "very limited" after a lawmaker said the app was just a "digital log" of people entering commercial establishments.

"Siguro po hindi lang na-update si Secretary Duque," said Interior Undersecretary Epimaco Densing.

(Perhaps Secretary Duque is just not updated.)

At least 6.4 million people have registered to the StaySafe app, which has been used about 47 million times by those going around establishments, he said in a televised public briefing.



In July alone, the app barred 115 people who tested positive for the novel coronavirus from entering establishments, added the official.

"Ito po ay isang pamamaraan para mapigilan ang potensiyal na pagkalat nitong COVID-19," Densing said.

(This is a way to stop the potential spread of COVID-19.)

The Department of Information and Communications Technology will be asked to explain what may have prompted Duque's remark on StaySafe, said Malacañang spokesman Harry Roque.

"In any event, that’s a cause for concern for the Palace because alam natin na importanteng importante ang automation para sa contact tracing," he said in a separate press briefing.

(We know that automation is very important for contact-tracing.)



Authorities earlier said contact tracing was the weakest part of the country's COVID-19 response.

The Philippines is battling a recent spike in coronavirus infections linked to the highly contagious Delta COVID-19 variant. The health department has confirmed at least 1.8 million coronavirus cases, among the highest in Asia.