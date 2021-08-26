Home  >  News

DOH says 10 PH regions classified as high-risk for COVID-19

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 26 2021 10:05 PM

Several areas across the Philippines are classified as high risk for COVID-19 amid rising infections and hospitalizations. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 26, 2021
