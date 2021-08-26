Watch more on iWantTFC

Authorities take about 12 days to locate and isolate COVID-19 sufferers, which should prevent them from passing the respiratory disease to members of their household, an official of the interior department said on Thursday.

This, as COVID-19 cases continued to rise across the country, in many cases infecting multiple family members in a single household.

"Sa ngayon po, medyo hindi maganda ang ating statistika dahil inaabot po ng 12 araw bago po ma-isolate ang isang kumpirmado nang COVID-19 positive," said Interior Undersecretary Epimaco Densing, citing data from the health department.

"Gusto po nating paikliin ito ng 6 na araw kaya po tayo’y nagsisipag, kasama ang ating mga lokal na gobyerno," he said in a televised public briefing.

(Currently, our statistic is not that good because it takes 12 days before a person confirmed to be COVID-19 positive is isolated. We want to shorten this 12 days so we are persevering with our local governments.)



The interior department has asked governors and mayors to identify "back-up" isolation facilities like hotels, unoccupied buildings, and schools, Densing said.

However, some local governments are experiencing a "shortage" of isolation facilities, like Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Central Luzon, and Central Visayas, he said.

"Ito po ‘yong ating tinututukan ngayon," added the official.

(We are focusing on these.)

The interior department is also monitoring logistical requirements like food supply for the isolation of COVID-19 patients, said Densing.

"Kung mailalabas po natin itong mga taong impektado ng COVID-19 or kung siya po ay close contact at posibleng impektado ng COVID-19, kung maa-isolate po natin siya ng 14 na araw, mamamatay lang po ang virus sa kaniyang katawan at hindi na po siya makakapanghawa," he added.

(If we can take out people infected with COVID-19, or the close contacts and possibly infected with COVID-19, if we can isolate them for 14 days, the virus in their body will die and they cannot spread it.)

