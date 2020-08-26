Home  >  News

Should Duterte disclose health records amid cancer risk revelation?

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 26 2020 10:05 PM

Allies of President Rodrigo Duterte shrugged off concerns about his health after he revealed he is at risk of getting Stage I cancer. But for one lawyer, it is more reason to compel the chief executive to disclose his medical records. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 26, 2020
 
