More details emerge on suicide bombers in Jolo twin blasts

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 26 2020 10:02 PM

The Philippine military has named the perpetrators behind the twin blasts in the southern province of Sulu which left over a dozen people dead.

Local leaders are opposed to a martial law amid talks of such a declaration in the province. But the military guarantees there will be no need for martial rule if the community cooperates with authorities. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 26, 2020
