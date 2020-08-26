Home  >  News

Jolo twin blasts spark debate on new anti-terror law

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 26 2020 10:16 PM

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

Monday's extremist attack in the southern Philippines amplified the debate on the controversial anti-terror law, a measure which may not address violent extremism at the grassroots level, according to at least one conflict expert.

Criticisms of the law also refuse to die as the Supreme Court receives the 30th legal challenge against it. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 26, 2020
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Supreme Court   Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020   terrorism  