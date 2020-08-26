Home  >  News

Embattled PhilHealth chief Morales resigns from post

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 26 2020 10:19 PM

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

Malacañang has received the resignation letter of the head of embattled state insurer, PhilHealth. But at least one senator is urging for a top-to-bottom cleansing of the agency to rid it of corruption. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 26, 2020
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   PhilHealth   Ricardo Morales   Philhealth corruption scandal  