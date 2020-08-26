Catholic Church ready to aid distressed Filipinos during pandemic: CBCP

MANILA - The Catholic Church is ready to aid individuals in distress during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines said Wednesday as government sought help in counseling Filipinos.

The public may call the office of their parish to communicate and provide for them, said Fr. Jerome Secillano, executive secretary of the CBCP public affairs committee.

"All of us, I assure them, are suffering from this pandemic. And so I told them also this is not going to be for life. Our government’s also doing a lot of things in order to help us cope with the crisis and of course the Church is also there to help them," Secillano told ANC.

"Just to think that a lot of people are doing their thing in order to help the poor, people like them. I think that should actually give them a good signal that somehow, that this is not a crisis only faced by an individual, but this is a crisis that is faced by so many of us and a lot of us are willing to help them," he said.

Some parishes also provide physical distribution of communion, he added.

"That spiritual communion, which is the goal of the physical communion that we do, would suffice for the moment. If there are really parishioners bent on reviving communion in the physical sense of the term, parish priests would often go to the communities in order to distribute communion," Secillano said.