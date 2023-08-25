Home  >  News

Mga live wire nagliyab sa kasagsagan ng buhos na ulan sa Davao City

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 25 2023 11:05 PM | Updated as of Aug 26 2023 01:59 AM

Nagliyab ang mga live wire at transformer sa highway ng Ulas sa Talomo, Davao City, Huwebes ng gabi.

Ayon sa Talomo Fire Station, kasagsagan ng malakas na ulan nang mangyari ang insidente, na naging sanhi ng pagkahulog at pagliyab nito sa gitna ng kalsada.

Ilang minuto ring tumagal ang pagliyab ng mga kable na nagdulot ng pansamantalang pagkawala ng suplay ng kuryente sa lugar.

Wala namang nasaktan at nadamay na ari-arian dahil sa insidente.

(Ulat ni Hernel Tocmo, ABS-CBN News)
