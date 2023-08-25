Home  >  News

How will mall voting play out? Comelec explains

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 25 2023 10:57 AM

The Commission on Elections is eyeing holding nationwide mall voting by 2025. 

But how will it conduct the polls inside the malls? Comelec chairman George Garcia explains.

— ANC, August 25, 2023
