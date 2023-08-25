Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — The Commission on Elections on Friday said it needed at least P70 million to conduct a special election to fill the vacated post of expelled Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr.

"We will be needing at least P70 to P75 million," Comelec chairman George Garcia told ANC's "Headstart" when asked about the budget for the special poll.

He said the funds would come from the existing budget of the commission as "there is no special or supplemental appropriation for this purpose."

"Until today we are trying to find the necessary budget in order to finance that special election," Garcia said.

He said the Comelec would find a way to conduct the special elections "at all costs."

"It's very difficult to explain to everyone, especially to our Congress, if we were not be able to hold the elections simply because of the lack of budget."

The House of Representatives on Tuesday called on the poll body to hold a special election to fill the vacancy left by Teves.

The chamber expelled Teves last week in a historic 265-0-3 vote, citing his political asylum bid in Timor Leste, continued absences, and alleged indecent behavior when he danced in his undergarments in a social media post.

For the special election, certificates of candidacy will be filed on the last week of September, Garcia said.

The manual election is scheduled on Dec. 8 and the Comelec can proclaim a winner by Dec. 10, he said.