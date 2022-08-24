Home > News Thousands remain in evacuation centers in Cagayan after ‘Florita’ ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 25 2022 01:05 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC The threat of landslides is preventing the return of thousands of people who evacuated communities in the path of severe tropical storm Florita. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 24, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber The World Tonight, ANC, Read More: The World Tonight ANC FloritaPH Cagayan Florita aftermath evacuation /entertainment/08/25/22/look-sharon-kiko-celebrate-latters-birthday-in-korea/news/08/25/22/filipina-canadian-chef-opens-kubo-food-stall-in-belfast/news/08/25/22/angeles-city-hall-employee-tiklo-sa-pag-iisyu-umano-ng-pekeng-vax-card/video/business/08/25/22/ph-shares-recover-rise-to-6643/video/business/08/25/22/abs-cbn-tv5-pause-investment-deal