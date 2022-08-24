Home  >  News

Thousands remain in evacuation centers in Cagayan after ‘Florita’

Posted at Aug 25 2022 01:05 AM

The threat of landslides is preventing the return of thousands of people who evacuated communities in the path of severe tropical storm Florita. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 24, 2022
