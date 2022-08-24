Home > News Storm Florita leaves behind damaged farms in Ilocos Norte ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 25 2022 01:11 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC Agricultural damage in Ilocos Norte was estimated in the millions of pesos after the northern province took a direct hit from severe tropical storm Florita. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 24, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber The World Tonight, ANC, Read More: The World Tonight ANC FloritaPH Ilocos Norte Florita aftermath agriculture agricultural damage /entertainment/08/25/22/look-sharon-kiko-celebrate-latters-birthday-in-korea/news/08/25/22/filipina-canadian-chef-opens-kubo-food-stall-in-belfast/news/08/25/22/angeles-city-hall-employee-tiklo-sa-pag-iisyu-umano-ng-pekeng-vax-card/video/business/08/25/22/ph-shares-recover-rise-to-6643/video/business/08/25/22/abs-cbn-tv5-pause-investment-deal