ANC

Storm Florita leaves behind damaged farms in Ilocos Norte

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 25 2022 01:11 AM

Agricultural damage in Ilocos Norte was estimated in the millions of pesos after the northern province took a direct hit from severe tropical storm Florita. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 24, 2022
 
