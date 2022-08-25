Home  >  News

PCGG says resolving ill-gotten wealth cases vs Marcos family may take 7 more years

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 25 2022 11:03 PM

A Philippine commission tasked with recovering the ill-gotten wealth of the family of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos said its expects no interference from his son and namesake, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

But one of the commission’s former chairmen believes that’s wishful thinking. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 25, 2022
 
