Lider ng gun-for-hire group sugatan sa engkwentro

Dennis Datu, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 25 2022 06:56 AM | Updated as of Aug 25 2022 09:41 AM

Nauwi sa habulan at barilan ang pag-aresto sa lider ng gun-for-hire at kasama nito sa Batangas nitong Lunes. 

Isisilbi sana ng mga tauhan ng Batangas Provincial Intelligence Unit ang arrest warrant kay Eleazar Rocio alyas Isat, lider umano ng Rocio gun-for-hire criminal group, sa kanyang bahay sa Barangay Pangao sa Ibaan pero tumakas siya sakay ng SUV kasama ang bodyguard na si Leandro Guerra alyas Andy. 

Nagkaroon ng habulan hanggang maharang ng mga pulis ang suspek sa Barangay San Roque sa bayan ng Rosario pero nakatakbo sila sa taniman ng tubo kung saan nagkaroon ng palitan ng putok.

Sugatan si Rocio na itinakbo sa ospital habang inaresto naman si Guerra. 

Nahaharap ang mga suspek sa kasong murder kaugnay sa pagpatay sa Chinese businessman na si Peter Co noong buwan ng Marso sa bayan ng Ibaan.

Ang grupo rin ang itinuturong nasa likod ng pagpatay kay barangay chairman at ABC president Senon Portugal noong July 2020. 

Sangkot umano ang grupo sa gunrunning at ilegal na sugal sa Batangas 4th District. 

May dalawa pang miyembro ang grupo na tinutugis ng Batangas PNP. 

