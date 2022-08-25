Inmates eat only once a day? BJMP vows probe on Iloilo jail

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) is investigating the claims of the inmates who staged a protest on the roof of their jail facility in Pototan, Iloilo.

BJMP spokesperson Xavier Solda told said they are looking into the persons deprived of liberty’s (PDLs) allegations that they are only fed once a day for 6 days a week.

“Definitely, we really have to look into that because the expected food provision for the PDL is 3 times a day,” he told ANC’s Rundown.

He also noted that they are investigating claims by the families of PDLs that they are prohibited from sending food to the inmates, forcing them to buy supposedly overpriced meals from the jail cooperative.

“Kasi ang policy ng BJMP, kung meron man na pwedeng bilhin doon sa loob is dapat nasa suggested retail price lang.”

“Actually ang pinaka-concern pa na nalaman din natin sa field, yung kasi mga pamilya is nagdadala yan ng mga pagkain talaga sa loob thru the paabot. And itong mga personnel natin, talagang grabe daw mag-check, mag-inspect ng mga pagkain.”

“Sa amin, sa parte namin, maintindihan namin yon kasi for so many instances idinadaan kasi sa pagkain yung mga kontrabando lalo na yung illegal drugs eh marami na ring naikulong na nakasuhan na mga bisita dahil sa mga ganitong gawi,” he explained.

(The BJMP policy is that if something has to be bought in the jail compound, it has to be sold at SRP. Our concern is that relatives send food to the inmates, and our personnel are supposedly very thorough in their inspection. But we have to do that because there have been isntances where illegal drugs entered the jail through food. And people have been jailed because of that.)

He stressed, however, that they cannot set aside other issues raised by the inmates when they conduct their investigation.

“Like last August 19, the some of the cell leaders were already transferred to the new facility, and they are complaining of that transfer, and we also learned that they don’t want to be on that facility, on that new facility because it’s more strict compared to the old building,” he said.

He added the old building was congested, hence the transfer. The new building has 49 cells and inmates are not allowed to roam around. The move to a new facility is aimed at giving the inmates better living conditions, Solda said.

He said the BJMP is taking serious look at the Iloilo inmates’ protest, as it may be a symptom of a bigger problem in Philippine detention facilities.

“Definitely we really have to remind our colleagues in the field, in fact the chief BJMP gave an order to the regional director yesterday to always visit, talk to the PDL, check the situation of our colleagues and the PDLs in the field for us also to avoid similar incident,” he said.

--ANC, 25 August 2022