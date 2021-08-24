Home  >  News

PatrolPH
Teleradyo

Walk-in vaccination isasagawa sa 7 site sa Malabon

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 25 2021 07:10 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

MAYNILA—Magbubukas para sa walk-in vaccination ang 7 site sa Malabon ngayong Miyerkoles, ayon sa lokal na pamahalaan.

Mula 8 a.m hanggang 5 p.m. ang bakunahan sa mga sumusunod:

  • Arellano University Elisa Esguerra Campus
  • Epifanio delos Santos Elementary School
  • Fishermall 
  • Ninoy Aquino Elementary School
  • Potrero Elementary School
  • Robinsons

 

Simula Miyerkoles, 2 p.m. hanggang 10 p.m. na isasagawa ang pagbabakuna sa Oreta Sports Complex. 

Tuloy naman ang pagbabakuna sa mga naka-schedule sa vaccination sites. Kailangan lang ipakita ng mga residente ang text mula sa lokal na pamahalaan. — Ulat ni Jervis Manahan, ABS-CBN News

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  Malabon   walk in vaccination   COVID19 vaccine   Philippines COVID19 vaccination  