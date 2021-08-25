Home  >  News

Sara Duterte tells dad, Bong Go to stop talking about her

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 25 2021 10:06 PM

The Philippine president's daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, rejected two election scenarios endorsed to her by her father.

She prefers that the president leave her out of his plan to run for vice president next year. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 25, 2021
