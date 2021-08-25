Watch more on iWantTFC

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said on Wednesday it was eyeing a "cost-sharing" scheme with the national government to help fund food assistance for areas under granular lockdowns.

MMDA Benhur Abalos said he was coordinating with National Economic and Development Authority Secretary Karl Chua for possible help with the food aid expenses.

"I’m asking him na baka tumagal ito, could there be a cost-sharing program, kung maaari lang," Abalos said in a televised public briefing.

"Siyempre there will come a point na talagang medyo mabigat na rin po ang gastusin. There should be a system in place. Pag-uusapan po namin ito, kung papaano po ang puwedeng mangyari," he added.

(I'm asking him that if this goes on, could there be a cost-sharing program, if possible. Of course, there will come a point where expenses might be too heavy. There should be a system in place. We will talk about this, what could happen.)

The capital region accounts for at least 627,897 of the Philippines' 1.86 million coronavirus cases. Around 35,800 of Metro Manila's infections remained active as of Tuesday, according to the health department's online tracker.

The agency recently confirmed community transmission of the highly infectious Delta COVID-19 variant in Metro Manila.

The region's 13 million people are under the second strictest lockdown level, modified enhanced community quarantine, at least until Aug. 31.