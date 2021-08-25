Home  >  News

Hepe ng pulis ng Kawit, Cavite, sibak sa pwesto sa pagtakas ng 3 detainee

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 25 2021 11:42 AM

MAYNILA - Pinaghahanap pa sa ngayon ang 2 sa 3 detainee ng Kawit Municipal Police Station na tumakas sa custodial facility noong umaga ng Lunes.

Suspek sa magkakaibang kaso ng pagnanakaw, carnapping, at droga ang 3 nakakulong.

Kinilala silang sina Tristan Antonio, 19-anyos; Rhino Reyes Ortega, 27; at Jon-Jon Esquillo Cortezanoportes, 22.

Ayon kay acting chief of police Maj. John Conrad Villanueva, alas-6:30 ng umaga nang nadiskubre ng custodial officer na si Police Staff Sgt. Ryan Pascua De Guzman na natanggal na ang padlock ng kulungan ng mga tumakas.

Nakita na lang niya na nabawasan ng 3 ang 10 nakadetine sa mas maliit na kulungan sa likuran ng presinto.

Pinaghihinalaang tumakas ang tatlo sa back exit na malapit sa kulungan.

Ayon kay Villanueva, parehong nagsisilbing custodial officer at desk officer si De Guzman.

Sa follow-up operasyon nitong Martes, nahuli sa Barangay Kaingin si Ortega.

Kasunod ng pangyayari, tinanggal sa kanilang puwesto sina De Guzman at ang hepe ng istasyon na si Police Maj. Joel Celestino Palmares.

Ayon sa Calabarzon Police, ito'y para bigyang-daan ang imbestigasyon sa pangyayari.

- TeleRadyo 25 Agosto 2021

