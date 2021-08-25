Home  >  News

DOH says health workers special risk allowance will be rolled out before deadline

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 25 2021 11:08 PM

Philippine health workers are assured they'll soon be given their delayed pandemic allowances.

Delayed benefits, however, are not the only issue that are causing the health workers much agitation. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 25, 2021
