Home  >  News

P16 face mask, P120 face shield? 'Overpriced' COVID-19 supplies, sinuri ng Senado

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 25 2021 08:01 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Ginisa sa pagdining ng Senate Blue Ribbon Committee ang dating opisyal ng Department of Budget and Management na nasa likod ng pagbili ng face mask, face shield, mga gamot at iba pang suplay ng Department of Health. Ayon sa ilang senador, hindi pasok sa awtoridad ng naturang tanggapan ang pagbili sa mga ito. Nagpa-Patrol, Sherrie Ann Torres. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 25 Agosto 2021. 
Read More:  Lloyd Christopher Lao   face mask   face shield   Department of Health   alcohol   sanitizers   Duque   Francisco Duque   Senate hearing   Senate Blue Ribbon Committee Hearing   Senate Blue Ribbon   Senate Blue Ribbon Committee   COVID19  