Ginisa sa pagdining ng Senate Blue Ribbon Committee ang dating opisyal ng Department of Budget and Management na nasa likod ng pagbili ng face mask, face shield, mga gamot at iba pang suplay ng Department of Health. Ayon sa ilang senador, hindi pasok sa awtoridad ng naturang tanggapan ang pagbili sa mga ito. Nagpa-Patrol, Sherrie Ann Torres. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 25 Agosto 2021.