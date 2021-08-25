Baclaran Day dinadayo pa rin sa gitna ng MECQ

Watch more on iWantTFC

MAYNILA—Bawal pa rin ang public religious gathering sa Metro Manila ngayong modified enhanced community quarantine. Pero may mga ilan pa rin ang pumunta sa Baclaran Church sa Parañaque ngayong huling Miyerkoles ng Agosto.

Bawal pumasok ang mga tao tuwing may misa sa loob, na naka-stream online. Sa labas lang ng gate nakatayo ang ilang deboto para magdasal. Marami ring bikers ang huminto para manalangin kahit sandali. May mga taga barangay naman at pulis na nagpapaalala ukol sa health protocols.

Kapag walang misa, maaari namang pumasok para magdasal sa loob ng Baclaran Church. Pero limitado lang din ang kapasidad at ilang minuto lang puwede sa loob ng simbahan ang mga deboto.

Ipinapatupad rin ang health protocol sa loob ng simbahan. Ito'y para hindi rin magsiksikan lalo't Miyerkoles ay Baclaran Day na madalas pinupuntahan ng mga deboto.

Mas konti ang bilang ng mga misa ngayon kumpara dati. Kahit Baclaran Day, kung dati halos oras-oras ang misa, ngayon 4 lang ang misa sa Baclaran Church.

Ang mga iskedyul ay 5:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 3 p.m. at 5 p.m. Lahat naman ay mapapanood online.—Ulat ni Jekki Pascual, ABS-CBN News