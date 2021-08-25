Watch more on iWantTFC

At least 3 in 4 target beneficiaries have received the cash aid meant to help them cope with the 2-week lockdown of Metro Manila due to an uptick in COVID-19 infections, the Department of the Interior and Local Government said on Tuesday.

"Sa ngayon po ay nasa 75 percent na ang pamamahagi ng ayuda sa NCR kung saan po ay 8.44 million individuals beneficiaries ang nakatanggap," said Interior Secretary Eduardo Año.

"So kabuuan po, P8.4 billion na ang naipamahagi natin mula noong August 11," he said in a taped meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte.

(About 75 percent of the aid for NCR have been distributed and received by some 8.44 million individuals. In total, we have distributed some P8.4 billion since Aug. 11.)

Up to 4 members of a family could get the P1,000 per person assistance, authorities earlier said.

Local government were given 15 days to complete the aid distribution.

Metro Manila was under the toughest of 4 lockdown levels, enhanced community quarantine, from Aug. 6 to 20. Its lockdown level went down a notch to modified ECQ from Aug. 21 to 31.