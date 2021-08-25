3 in 4 Metro Manila target beneficiaries have received lockdown 'ayuda'
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Aug 25 2021 09:13 AM
COVID, COVID19
- /news/08/25/21/nancy-binay-isolates-after-mom-tests-positive-for-covid
- /business/08/25/21/onlyfans-doomed-by-its-own-porn-ban
- /entertainment/08/25/21/look-kathryn-shares-2011-photo-with-her-crush-daniel
- /entertainment/08/25/21/new-conjuring-movie-to-premiere-on-august-27-via-hbo-go
- /news/08/25/21/govt-must-justify-ntf-elcac-confidential-funds-sought-for-2022-house-panel-chair