20 COVID-19 Delta cases in Aklan have recovered: gov

MANILA – Twenty of the 21 patients who fell ill from the COVID-19 Delta variant in Aklan have recovered from the illness, provincial governor Florencio Miraflores said Wednesday.

Miraflores said that out of the 21 Delta variant cases in their province, 20 have recovered while one died.

Nonetheless, they are conducting “backtracing” and retesting to see if any of these patients still have the virus in their bodies, he said.

Miraflores noted that the province submitted samples from 58 COVID-19 cases to the Philippine Genome Center on July 28, but the results for these only came out on August 22.

The governor noted that Aklan faced a surge in COVID-19 cases from July till early August.

“We had a surge of almost 2,000 active cases at that time,” he said.

He said authorities were able to curb the spread of the disease by imposing border controls and curfews, and asking the national government to place them under a stricter quarantine classification.

“We are quite successful because we are able to, as of today we have reduced our active cases by almost one half,” he said.

Miraflores said the province’s healthcare utilization rate is now only at 38 percent.

He said about 16 percent of their 298,000 target population have been vaccinated. But he added that they are set to receive about 45,000 more jab doses soon, which they plan to distribute right away.

---ANC, 25 August 2021