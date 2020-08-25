Home  >  News

Senate panel eyes raps vs Garin, Abad over alleged PhilHealth irregularities

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 25 2020 10:00 PM

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee recommends the filing of charges against two former Cabinet secretaries over their alleged involvement in an illegal disbursement of funds in 2015.

The panel's investigation also revealed high-ranking PhilHealth officers allegedly controlled the syndicate that's supposedly behind the anomalies in the state-run insurance firm. - The World Tonight, ANC, August 25, 2020
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   PhilHealth   Senate Blue Ribbon Committee   Janette Garin   Butch Abad   PhilHealth corruption  