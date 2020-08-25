Home  >  News

P4.5-trillion 2021 national budget inihain sa Kongreso

Posted at Aug 25 2020 07:28 PM

Inihain na ng Duterte administration sa Kongreso ang higit P4.5 trillion 2021 national budget. Mas detalyado at komprehensibo rin ang inilaang pondo sa mga programa sa pagharap sa pandemya. Nagpa-Patrol, RG Cruz. TV Patrol, Martes, 25 Agosto 2020

