Kupit-19? 437 charged for pandemic aid corruption — DILG

The interior department said Tuesday it has filed administrative cases against 437 people over alleged irregularities in the distribution of cash aid meant to help the most vulnerable Filipinos cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

The cases filed Monday at the Office of the Ombudsman included a plea for the immediate suspension from duty of the respondents who allegedly pocketed funds or gave aid to unauthorized or ghost beneficiaries, said Interior Undersecretary Bernardo Florece.

Among those charged were 203 elected officials, including a town mayor, councilors, village chairmen, and youth council leaders. Some treasurers, secretaries, social welfare and health officers, and daycare teachers allegedly involved in corruption also face cases, he said.

The police is investigating 626 people who could "soon" face criminal complaints over the social amelioration program, said Florece.

"Nakakalungkot talaga na in the midst of this pandemic, mayroon pang gumagawa ng mga ganoon and these are government officials," he told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo. "Siguro some are already preparing for the next election, nagga-gather ng pondo for their own interest."

